20,396 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average is $92.04.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

