29,415 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after acquiring an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after acquiring an additional 241,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after acquiring an additional 34,625 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

