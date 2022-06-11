3,300 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Bought by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.76 and its 200 day moving average is $140.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $119.58 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.