3,791 Shares in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 622,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.