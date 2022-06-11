3,975 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

