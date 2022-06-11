3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $22,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $137.65 on Friday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $137.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

