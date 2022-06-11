43,328 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $32.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

