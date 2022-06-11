4,479 Shares in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cacti Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kyndryl news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 83,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $949,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

