940,060 Shares in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Learn CW Investment Co. (NYSE:LCW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 940,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,391,000.

Shares of LCW stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 20,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84. Learn CW Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Learn CW Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for target businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries.

