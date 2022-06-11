A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $103.50

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.30) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.30). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.30), with a volume of 93,500 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.50.
A & J Mucklow Group P L C Company Profile (LON:37HR)
See Also
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.