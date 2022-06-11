AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Delphi Management Inc. MA’s 5th Largest Position

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $143.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.90. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

