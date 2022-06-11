Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ACP opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,135 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 40,269 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period.

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

