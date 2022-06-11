Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
NYSE ACP opened at $8.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.71.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (ACP)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.