ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 874,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after buying an additional 164,051 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ABM Industries by 96.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

