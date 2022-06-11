Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,555 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

