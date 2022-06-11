Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $583.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $568.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE opened at $393.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

