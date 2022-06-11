Adshares Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00007829 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $61.58 million and $803,532.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 27,427,194 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

