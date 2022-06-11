Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 23,074 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,074 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of South Jersey Industries worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 14.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 126.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $1,595,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.71.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.07). South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $824.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SJI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.