Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 12,921 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. State Street Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after buying an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after buying an additional 1,299,437 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $52,720,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,017,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,180,000 after buying an additional 790,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,210,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of USB opened at $48.72 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

