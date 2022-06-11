Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,816 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.29. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

