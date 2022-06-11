Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 404.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Eaton by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,455,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,309,000 after acquiring an additional 451,727 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1,647.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,368,000 after acquiring an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays downgraded shares of Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $130.43 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.