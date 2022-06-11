Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.96 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in ASML by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $521.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $509.55 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

