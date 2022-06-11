Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.43 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after purchasing an additional 333,863 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Autodesk by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,264,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,874,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

