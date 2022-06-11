Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $12.76 Million Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 489,819 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

WMB stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

