Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.56 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.17.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

