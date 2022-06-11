Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 90,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

