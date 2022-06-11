Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

