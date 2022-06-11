Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Xerox worth $12,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 148,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $17.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.33%.

XRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 783,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $13,459,563.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,992,041.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total value of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

