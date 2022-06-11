Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 131,816 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,816 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Annaly Capital Management worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.