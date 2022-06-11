Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AKBA. Mizuho cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut Akebia Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $351,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after purchasing an additional 877,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

