Akroma Price Down 3.5% This Week (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, Akroma has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $10,974.10 and $27.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.12 or 0.05414549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00064215 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 65.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

