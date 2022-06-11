Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.77 and traded as high as C$18.77. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.54, with a volume of 53,877 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.89.

The stock has a market cap of C$823.77 million and a PE ratio of 5.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,094,230.20. Also, Senior Officer Michael Donald Ervin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.41, for a total value of C$122,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at C$870,827.91.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

