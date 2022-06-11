Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $11,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $131.13 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.67.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,544.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total value of $81,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.