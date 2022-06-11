Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.91

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$36.91 and last traded at C$36.93, with a volume of 86271 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.15.

In related news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, with a total value of C$39,856.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,933,683.84. Also, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$674,245.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

