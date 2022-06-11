Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALSN. StockNews.com began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $40.27 on Thursday. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.18.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

