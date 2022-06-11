Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and approximately $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00023726 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012354 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000596 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars.

