Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ARTL opened at GBX 145 ($1.82) on Friday. Alpha Real Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 136.40 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The company has a market capitalization of £89.88 million and a P/E ratio of 37.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 61.40 and a current ratio of 94.96.

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

