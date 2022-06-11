Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €22.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALO. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

ALO opened at €25.83 ($27.77) on Wednesday. Alstom has a 1-year low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a 1-year high of €37.37 ($40.18). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.98.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

