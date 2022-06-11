AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ATGFF opened at $23.06 on Friday. AltaGas has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.