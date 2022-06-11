Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,242 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,458,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,777.00.

BKNG stock opened at $2,104.96 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,274.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

