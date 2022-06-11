Amalgamated Bank Has $14.14 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.