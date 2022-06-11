Amalgamated Bank Has $22.43 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $22,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 195,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in CSX by 89.9% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 80,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 38,325 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 35.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

