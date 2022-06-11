Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,791 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,460 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $229.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.75.

Norfolk Southern Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.