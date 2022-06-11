Amalgamated Bank Sells 7,066 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in General Electric by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $71.23 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

