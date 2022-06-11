Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $172.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.26.

Shares of AMZN opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,996,815,000 after purchasing an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

