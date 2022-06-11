Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 802,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,799 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $60,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

DOX stock opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.70. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.43%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

