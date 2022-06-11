American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

American Noble Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. American Noble Gas has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

American Noble Gas, Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas resources. It has an option to acquire oil and gas properties in central Kansas covering an area of approximately 11,000 acres. The company was formerly known as Infinity Energy Resources, Inc and changed its name to American Noble Gas, Inc in October 2021.

