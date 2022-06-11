American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,434,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HIPH stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 192,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,184. American Premium Mining has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About American Premium Mining

American Premium Mining Corporation focuses on supporting the blockchain ecosystem through proof-of-work and proof-of-stake mining of cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Premium Water Corporation and changed its name to American Premium Mining Corporation in May 2022. American Premium Mining Corporation is based in Playa Vista, California.

