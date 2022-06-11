Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $15,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,541,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $251.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.98. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.80.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

