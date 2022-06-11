AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.22% of AMETEK worth $73,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Shares of AME traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.46. 658,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

