Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is Penserra Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 376,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,910 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $66,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $156.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

